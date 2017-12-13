Fellow officers give final salute to officer Copeland

Officer Copeland is also survived by his fellow officers who made it a priority to stand by his side for one last time this morning.

For the first time this morning, the San Marcos Police Department had to lay one of their own to rest after he was killed in the line of duty.

“It’s pretty common for people to say nice things about people when they pass, especially police officers, everything that’s been said is true about Ken Copeland," said Chase Stapp with the San Marcos Police Department.

But, the San Marcos Police Department didn’t have to say goodbye to Officer Copeland alone, as hundreds of fellow brothers in blue traveled from all over the state of Texas to pay their final respects.

“We have a very dangerous job, and with the way that society views Police from time to time, we like to make sure that the families know that they are supported and that there’s a brotherhood that goes with this career," said Bob McClinton with the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

And it was those very brothers who gathered at the Community Bible Church to remember and honor Ken Copeland, a husband, a father, an officer.

"For my fellow San Marcos police department officers and friends of the city of San Marcos, we have indeed lost one of the finest among us," said Pastor Bill Glasgow.

“All of us do have families, and we are people just like everyone else. We breathe, we bleed just like everyone else does," said McClinton.

Even though Copeland’s end of watch came tragically on Dec. 4th, his brothers in blue will carry on, in honor of Copeland and all others who have died in the line of duty.

Officer Ken Copeland was honored with a 21 gun salute, Taps and a riderless horse, all before a final call went out over the officer’s radios.

