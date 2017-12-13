Baylor volleyball nets three All-Americans

Baylor volleyball’s Shelly Fanning, Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Lockin were named 2017 AVCA Division I Honorable Mention All-Americans, released by the organization Wednesday morning.

“I’m deeply proud and blessed to have three underclassmen make the AVCA All-American team,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “There is no doubt the future of Baylor is extremely bright. Their work ethic and coachability combined with the selflessness and leadership of the upperclassmen and other teammates allowed us all to have another record-breaking season. Our assistant coaches do a tremendous job teaching and maximizing the great young talent we are bringing to Baylor.”

Baylor’s three selections are the most for a single season in program history, surpassing the 2009 total of two. BU has doubled its All-America selections, moving to six in the three years that Bears were selected (2009, ’16, ’17).

Pressley and Lockin are the first Baylor freshmen to be selected, and the pair are two of 10 freshmen tabbed All-Americans. Baylor’s three selections are tied for second with Kansas among Big 12 honorees as Texas had six overall selections. Baylor and Texas lead the Big 12 in returning All-Americans next season.

Pressley’s All-America honor caps off a remarkable first season for the Cypress, Texas native. Playing both right side and outside hitter during the season, the freshman amassed 391 kills on a .243 hitting clip in 31 matches. Her 3.62 kills per set clip led the Bears this season, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Southwest Region Freshman of the Year, unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and All-Freshman Team honors.

Fanning goes down in the history books with the best single-season attacking percentage in program history, blasting 314 kills on a .376 attack efficiency. The All-Big 12 First Team honoree and All-Region First Team pick finished with the second-best hitting percentage in the Big 12 and owns three of the top five performances in a three-set match at Baylor.

Lockin had the third-best assist-per-set performance by a freshman in program history, logging 11.23 per set in 2017. Her efforts helped Baylor lead the Big 12 in kills and assists per set this season, earning her All-Region First Team, All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Freshman Team honors.

The three All-Americans earned a combined 12 Big 12 weekly honors and helped BU make back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time in school history.

The 2017 Bears finished with a 24-7 overall record, recording back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1992-93.

BAYLOR AVCA ALL-AMERICANS

2009 – Taylor Barnes (honorable mention), Anna Breyfogle (honorable mention)

2016 – Katie Staiger (second team)

2017 – Shelly Fanning (honorable mention), Yossiana Pressley (honorable mention), Hannah Lockin (honorable mention)