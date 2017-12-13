Lady Bears roll past McNeese State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears roll past McNeese State

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The final score was 95 to 34 but the game wasn’t that close.

The Lady Bears started off with a heavy dose of center Kalani Brown and forward Lauren Cox in the half court. Their success allowed the rest of the team to get going.

Baylor’s perimeter defense excelled early. Senior guard Kristy Wallace had two first quarter blocks that led to transition baskets for the Green and Gold.

McNeese State was able to get a few three point shots to fall, but most of them were on long second chance rebounds. 

Baylor slowed down in the second half, but was still able to cruise to an victory while getting much needed experience for their younger players.

The Lady Bears return to action Dec 18 at Nicholls State. Their next home game is Dec 31 against Texas Tech. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Mart coach's success inspired by deaf parents

    Mart coach's success inspired by deaf parents

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:48 AM EST2017-12-13 15:48:32 GMT

    Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.

    More >>

    Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.

    More >>

  • Aggies cruise past Savannah State

    Aggies cruise past Savannah State

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-12-14 05:03:40 GMT

    Tyler Davis recorded a double-double before halftime and No. 9 Texas A&M put seven players in double figures while rolling over Savannah State 113-66 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Tyler Davis recorded a double-double before halftime and No. 9 Texas A&M put seven players in double figures while rolling over Savannah State 113-66 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Baylor QB Smith to transfer

    Baylor QB Smith to transfer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-12-13 23:32:22 GMT

    Baylor quarterback Zach Smith is transferring from the program.

    More >>

    Baylor quarterback Zach Smith is transferring from the program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly