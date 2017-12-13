Lady Bears roll past McNeese State

The final score was 95 to 34 but the game wasn’t that close.

The Lady Bears started off with a heavy dose of center Kalani Brown and forward Lauren Cox in the half court. Their success allowed the rest of the team to get going.

Baylor’s perimeter defense excelled early. Senior guard Kristy Wallace had two first quarter blocks that led to transition baskets for the Green and Gold.

McNeese State was able to get a few three point shots to fall, but most of them were on long second chance rebounds.

Baylor slowed down in the second half, but was still able to cruise to an victory while getting much needed experience for their younger players.

The Lady Bears return to action Dec 18 at Nicholls State. Their next home game is Dec 31 against Texas Tech.

