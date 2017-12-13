Lady Bears roll past McNeese State

Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.More >>
Tyler Davis recorded a double-double before halftime and No. 9 Texas A&M put seven players in double figures while rolling over Savannah State 113-66 on Wednesday night.More >>
Baylor quarterback Zach Smith is transferring from the program.More >>
Five Aggies earned All-SEC honors from Phil Steele Publications earlier this week, highlighted by a trio of first team recognitions.More >>
Baylor volleyball’s Shelly Fanning, Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Lockin were named 2017 AVCA Division I Honorable Mention All-Americans, released by the organization Wednesday morning.More >>
