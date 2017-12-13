Central Texas church collecting blankets for people in need

A Central Texas church is collecting blankets to help people in need get through these cold temperatures.

Trinity Lutheran Church at Badger Ranch in Woodway started the blanket drive on Dec. 9. It runs until Christmas Eve.

It's the first blanket drive the church has held, according to director of ministry Carol Kuehl.

She said Emily Londenberg, a junior at China Spring High School and a member of the church's Bible study, came up with the idea after being inspired by one of the lessons.

"There are people who don't have sources of heat, and there are people who have some heat in their home, but it's not enough to heat the home. And by having a nice, warm blanket, that's one way that they can go through the elements of the winter," Londenberg said.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can drop new or used blankets off inside the church lobby on Ritchie Road in Woodway.

The church is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. You can also drop blankets off during the Sunday morning service.

Church leaders will donate the blankets to Mission Waco.

