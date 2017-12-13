Police arrest 'Sticky Fingers' for burglarizing convenience store

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said a man they call "Sticky Fingers" who left clothing behind while burglarizing a convenience store near Texas State Technical College has been arrested.

"Sticky Fingers" was identified as Douglas Wayne Speights.

The burglary happened on Tuesday night after the store had closed.

Police said the suspect removed his hat and placed a green shirt over his head while inside the store. He took money and other items before leaving behind the hat and other pieces of his clothing.

Speights was arrested after a woman working with loss prevention at a retail store recognized Speights and called Waco police.

The Waco Police Department arrived quickly and arrested him.

