Emergency crews battle grass fires after pipeline explosion

A pipeline explosion resulted in several grass fires around 3 a.m. in the 9000 block of County Road 132 in Burleson County.

Burleson County Sheriff's office said the fire was contained but still burning off gas around 4:15 a.m.

Emergency crews are working on the situation.

No injuries were reported but County Road 132 has been blocked off.

