Students ride to school in fire truck

On Tuesday morning, dozens of students at Woodgate Intermediate School cheered on local heroes as they dropped off four of their classmates at school.

Waco Station 11 firefighters partnered with the school to promote a love of reading. Students were challenged to read 30 minutes a day for six weeks. The students received prizes for reaching their reading goals and the grand prize was a ride to school in Station 11's new fire truck.

Two fifth grade and two sixth grade students experienced the ride of a lifetime as a reward for having spent the most time reading.

"I hope this encourages them to read and read and read and read," said Beth Hair, librarian at Woodgate Intermediate School.

Hair said this event was a great motivator for the students.

"When we promoted the program we went to the fire station and all our firemen at Station 11 held up books to encourage kids that 'hey, they read too' and they may do this someday," Hair said.

Hair hopes to make this an annual event with help from the firefighters.

