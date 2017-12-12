Lady Bears prep for two games in three weeks

Baylor’s game Dec 13 against McNeese State will be one of two games it plays over more than twenty days.

“I want to see us play well,” said head coach Kim Mulkey. “I don’t care if we’re playing McNeese or Nicholls state or whoever. I want to see us execute.”

Traditionally, Mulkey gives her team time off during the holidays but said only part of the unusually long layoff worries her.

“It’s after we’re done playing Nicholls (Dec. 18) and these girls get to go home for a few days,” said Mulkey. “I know some of them that won’t get up from the table."

The Baylor roster will return to practice on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), but some players like Kalamazoo Brown and Moon Ursin are treating the trip to their native Louisiana as a kind of homecoming.

“I’m just really thankful to Baylor for giving me the chance to play in front of loved ones.”

The Lady Bears host McNeese State Dec. 13 at noon in the Ferrell Center. You can also watch the game live on Fox Sports Southwest.

