Baylor football's Lynch names freshman All-America

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Baylor football true freshman defensive tackle James Lynch was named an ESPN Freshman All-American on Monday. Lynch led all Big 12 freshmen with three sacks in 2017.

One of four to represent the Big 12 on the 26-man list, Lynch is the first BU rookie to garner such recognition since the trio of WR KD Cannon, DE K.J. Smith and LB Taylor Young were all honored in 2014.

In 11 games, the Round Rock, Texas native made 20 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks and recovered one fumble. Not only did his three sacks lead all Big 12 freshmen and rank second on the team, his five TFLs were second among all Big 12 freshmen.

