Lost stuffed rabbit comes home after H-E-B adventure

A story posted by a Texas mom has gone viral.
The Round Rock mom and her son went to buy groceries at H-E-B, according to her post. But when the family was about to leave, a friend was missing.
Ashley Sanchez posted on her Facebook Sunday about her son Noah's lost rabbit, named Rabby. The little stuffed rabbit goes everywhere with Noah and the missing bunny was "a very big deal because he doesn't sleep without his rabbit." After searching and speaking with employees, the family exhausted all efforts.
Sanchez had posted the picture of Rabby on social media and a family reached out, including a worker who knew exactly where the rabbit was located.
The employee, Lyle Wells, said that Rabby had done a lot of "fun things" at H-E-B. Check out her post below!
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
Members of the Waco Honor Guard Pipes and Drums will be playing at the funeral of the fallen San Marcos Police Officer.More >>
Members of the Waco Honor Guard Pipes and Drums will be playing at the funeral of the fallen San Marcos Police Officer.More >>
Caritas of Waco is now better able to serve those in the community after receiving a $30,000 matching grant in support of its Intensive Case Management program.More >>
Caritas of Waco is now better able to serve those in the community after receiving a $30,000 matching grant in support of its Intensive Case Management program.More >>