Lost stuffed rabbit comes home after H-E-B adventure

A story posted by a Texas mom has gone viral.

The Round Rock mom and her son went to buy groceries at H-E-B, according to her post. But when the family was about to leave, a friend was missing.

Ashley Sanchez posted on her Facebook Sunday about her son Noah's lost rabbit, named Rabby. The little stuffed rabbit goes everywhere with Noah and the missing bunny was "a very big deal because he doesn't sleep without his rabbit." After searching and speaking with employees, the family exhausted all efforts.

Sanchez had posted the picture of Rabby on social media and a family reached out, including a worker who knew exactly where the rabbit was located.

The employee, Lyle Wells, said that Rabby had done a lot of "fun things" at H-E-B. Check out her post below!

