UMHB Athletics to sell Stagg Bowl tickets on Monday

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor athletic department will sell Stagg Bowl XLV tickets at Crusader Stadium on Monday, December 11th. The tickets will be on sale in the ticket windows at Gate One from 12:00 to 6:00 PM on Monday only.

Advanced sale adult tickets are $12.50 and student tickets are $7.00. All tickets are reserved seats. Tickets may also be purchased by using Ticketmaster or by calling Stephanie Coffey at the Salem Civic Center at (540) 375-3004. Tickets will also be available at Salem Stadium on game day with adult tickets selling for $15.00 at the gate.

UMHB will face Mount Union for the NCAA Division III Football National Championship in Stagg Bowl XLV on Friday, December 15th. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM Eastern Time and will be televised on ESPNU. UMHB will also broadcast the game on KRock 101.7 FM and stream the radio broadcast through the links available on the UMHB Athletic Department website at www.cruathletics.com.

