Fire crews put out house fire in Temple

The Temple Fire Department said they put out a house fire in Temple on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the house fire in the 600 block of 23rd St. around 4:32 p.m. and found smoke and heavy flames coming from the rear of a wood frame house.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained at 5:05 p.m

The fire burned through an overhead power line in the backyard going to the house.

Firefighters had to work around the downed energized power line until Oncor Electric arrived to terminate the power.

A Temple Police Officer used a portable fire extinguisher to keep burning grass from spreading to a yard and home next door.

The rear of the structure and a nearby storage building received extensive damage.

The remainder of the home received smoke and heat damage.

The total damage was $40,000.

The building is considered a total loss.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the blaze to the vacant house.

