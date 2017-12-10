Man found dead in home identified, declared a homicide

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
Members of the Waco Honor Guard Pipes and Drums will be playing at the funeral of the fallen San Marcos Police Officer.More >>
Caritas of Waco is now better able to serve those in the community after receiving a $30,000 matching grant in support of its Intensive Case Management program.More >>
