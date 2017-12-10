Man found dead in home identified, declared a homicide

The man at the center of a death investigation has been identified and his cause of death determined.

Police said a man walked into the CEFCO on N. Third Street about 2:20 a.m. Sunday and asked to speak to police, according to police spokesperson Officer Shawana Neely.

When officers arrived, the man told them he went to his friend's home and found him dead on the floor, Neely said. He left and went to CEFCO to call 911.

Officers went to the home on N. Second Street and E. Monroe Avenue, noticed the front door was opened, went inside, and confirmed there was a man dead on the floor, Neely said.

The dead man was identified as Archie Geiger, 49, of Temple.

Medical examiners determined that Geiger was a victim of a homicide, dying from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information surrounding Geiger's death is asked to call the police.

