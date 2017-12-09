Highlanders hoops start break with win

It was all McLennan from the tip as the Highlanders obliterated the Lone Star College-Tomball Timberwolves 107-54 this afternoon in their final game of the fall.

McLennan opened the game on a 7-0 run, including five points from Jordan Skipper-Brown, and never looked back. The Highlanders took their first double-digit lead at 14-4 with 13:47 to play in the first half. McLennan used a 12-2 run over the next five minutes to double their lead to 20 and extended it to 26 at intermission, 48-22. The second half was much the same as the Highlanders cruised to the easy victory.

Jordan Skipper-Brown and Sasa Vuksanvic led the Highlanders with 22 points each. Skipper-Brown scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half and all of Vuksanvic’s points came in the second half.

McLennan will take a break for the holidays before hosting Angelina Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.