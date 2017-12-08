Organizers weigh in on Salado Christmas Stroll

For the Dec. 8 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Madeleine Calcote, the Executive Director of the Salado Museum and College Park.

During the interview, Calcote talked about the Salado Christmas Stroll happening Dec. 8-10.

Calcote said the stroll is a great way for people to shop this holiday season.

For more information visit www.salado.com.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.