Organizers weigh in on Salado Christmas Stroll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Organizers weigh in on Salado Christmas Stroll

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
Connect
(Source: Salado Chamber of Commerce) (Source: Salado Chamber of Commerce)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Dec. 8 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Madeleine Calcote, the Executive Director of the Salado Museum and College Park.

During the interview, Calcote talked about the Salado Christmas Stroll happening Dec. 8-10.

Calcote said the stroll is a great way for people to shop this holiday season.

For more information visit www.salado.com.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly