CTX doctor offers tips on how to avoid the emergency room - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX doctor offers tips on how to avoid the emergency room

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Dec. 8 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Dr. Daniel Elwell, from Providence Health Center.

During the interview, Dr. Elwell offered tips on how to avoid making a trip to the emergency room during the holiday season.

For more information visit www.providence.net.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly