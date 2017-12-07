Baylor University Title IX coordinator resigns

The Baylor University Title IX coordinator has resigned.

Kristan Tucker, who took the position in Oct. 2016 after the resignation of former coordinator Patty Crawford, resigned from the job on Thursday.

Tucker had served as the Senior Deputy Title IX Coordinator in the university's Title IX office. The resignation is effective Jan. 2, 2018.

The university released a statement Thursday:

During her time at Baylor, Ms. Tucker worked with a team of professionals and attorneys to implement many changes to Baylor's Title IX processes and policies on behalf of students. The University is grateful for her technical expertise, her support of ongoing strategic initiatives and overall service to Baylor and other campus partners.

The university said that Tucker's resignation will not impact the "ongoing operations of the Title IX Office."

A consulting member of an international law firm, Cozen O'Connor, is serving as Interim Title IX Coordinator.

Patty Crawford was "disappointed in her role in implementing the recommendations that resulted from the Pepper Hamilton investigation" and spoke to CBS News about her resignation.

Crawford had served as the Title IX coordinator since Nov. 2014.

