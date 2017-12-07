Man sentenced to three life sentences for sexual assault

A man has been sentenced to three life sentences after being convicted of sexual assault.

Kodell Valentino Foster, 37, was sentenced to three life sentences, one for each count of sexual assault.

According to indictments, Foster sexually assaulted the victim in Dec. 2014. He was charged on three counts.

The victim had told police that she was assaulted on the 3000 block of Morrow Avenue. The victim was walking home when she was picked up by Foster. Foster grabbed the victim and forced her into his bedroom, where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Foster was also fined $30,000.

