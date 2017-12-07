Elderly person shoots, kills caregiver after mistaking him for intruder

On Wednesday night, an elderly person shot and killed his caregiver after mistaking him for an intruder, Grimes County investigators said.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 12000 block of Millcreek Dr. S. near the Todd Mission Community.

Todd Mission police and Grimes County deputies found the victim, 60-year-old Samuel Wilson, unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.

The elderly person is cooperating with the Grimes County Sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers as they investigate the shooting.

