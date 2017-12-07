WWII veterans share stories with students on Pearl Harbor Day

Five World War II veterans shared their stories about serving with a group of students from Vanguard College Preparatory school on Pearl Harbor Day.

The Veterans One Stop held a reception for the veterans during which each of them talked about their service. One of the speakers didn't serve but her husband and her father did.

The high school students are currently taking a class about World War II.

Junior Elijah Wade said as part of the class, they thank veterans and hear their war stories.

He said this will an experience he will never forget.

“In order for us to remember them throughout history, they have to be able to tell their stories and for us to understand what they went through and all the sacrifices they’ve made for our country for us so we can live the way we do now,” Wade said.

For veterans, including Crisp Pirelo, it was a great experience.

"I think they learn to appreciate the military by knowing these things and some day, they probably want to join the military," Pirelo said.

He was active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 and in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1952. He was in the Navy and Air Force reserve for 27 years.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.