Police need help identifying burglary suspects

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they need help to identify burglary suspects.

The suspects were involved in an attempted burglary that happened on Nov. 8

The suspects attempted to break into a Laser Wash located at 708 E Ave D in Copperas Cove.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident you are asked to police at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

