Police need help identifying burglary suspects

COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they need help to identify burglary suspects. 

The suspects were involved in an attempted burglary that happened on Nov. 8

The suspects attempted to break into a Laser Wash located at 708 E Ave D in Copperas Cove. 

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. 

If anyone has any information about this incident you are asked to police at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

