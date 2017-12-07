'Whataburger Grinch' returns stolen Christmas tree

Police are searching for the man in the jersey. (Source: Seguin Police Department)

The "Whataburger Grinch" who was seen stealing a Christmas tree in Seguin has turned himself in and returned the stolen tree.

Police said the man stole the tree, that Whataburger employees saved money to buy and made ornaments for, on a dare on Dec. 5.

The man turned himself in at the Seguin Police Department and will be doing community service for the crime.

When the tree was stolen, the police department posted to Facebook asking for help :

The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!

Now, please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

Seguin PD needs your help. We are in a pinch.

Identify this What-A-Burger GRINCH!

After the tree was returned, Seguin police posted a followup rhyme:

Just like the Grinch in Whoville that year,

He wound up finding his Christmas cheer.

Our local guy, who stole from Whataburger on a dare,

Returned the short tree, which is actually quite rare.

To those who might steal this Christmas year,

We ask that you rather give some Christmas cheer.

Seguin police offered a reward of a Whataburger gift card to those that provided information his identity.

