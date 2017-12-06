Central Texas Red Cross to deploy volunteer to California wildfire relief

The American Red Cross serving the Heart of Texas is deploying a Central Texas volunteer to support the wildfire relief efforts in California.

The American Red Cross is sending Robert Gonzalez. Gonzalez will depart Dec. 7

Gonzalez will be working as a shelter supervisor, making sure that displaced Californians have a safe and comfortable place to ride out the fires and start back on the road to recovery.

For more information on the Red Cross relied operation in California click here.

