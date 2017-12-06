NFL Network: Matt Rhule could be 'wild card' candidate for New York Giants job

One NFL executive says Baylor Head Football Coach Matt Rhule could be considered as a possible candidate for the same position with the New York Giants, according to the NFL Network.

On the Network’s Good Morning Football show, Peter Schrager listed Rhule as his fifth and “wild card” candidate for the organization’s head coaching vacancy.

Rhule was an offensive line assistant coach with the Giants back in 2012 before leaving New York to be the head coach at Temple University.

Rhule, who is originally from the New York area, took the Baylor head coaching position in December 2016 after four seasons at Temple.

The first-year head coach led the Bears to a 1-11 record in 2017.

