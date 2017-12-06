'A Special Starry Night' free event for people with disabilities

(Source: The Waco Mayor's Committee for People with Disabilities)

For the Dec. 6 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Kelly Yarbrough, the co-chair of The Waco Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities.

During the interview, Yarbrough talked about “A Special Starry Night” that starts Dec. 9.

Yarbrough explained the event is free and open to anyone with a disability that wants to get in on some holiday fun.

For more information or how to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.