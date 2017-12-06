CEFCO convenience stores to offer one cent coupons in December

CEFCO convenience stores will be offering one cent coupons during the third annual "12 Days of Coupons and 12 Days of Giving" promotion.

In order to participate, customers can text "gift" to 27640 to get daily coupons during the campaign. The promotion is from Dec. 1 through Dec. 12.

This year, CEFCO has added "12 Days of Giving" to the annual promotion. Some of the one cent coupons include Snickers, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Fresh Joe Coffee, Fresh Eats Sandwiches and fountain drinks.

“We are excited to expand on our annual 12 Days of Coupons promotion by the addition of a charitable component,” says Kessler Pamplin, Brand Manager. “For every coupon redeemed, CEFCO will make a 25¢ donation to a coordinating charity benefitting causes such as cancer research, children’s health, local food banks to name a few. We are excited to give back to organizations in our communities during the holiday season.”

For a full list of the offers and charities involved, visit cefcostores.com.

CEFCO operates over 220 locations in seven states.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.