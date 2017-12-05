Central Texas family in need of Christmas miracle

A Central Texas family and their neighbors are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

The Reed family in Killeen will soon lose their home if they can't pay the $17,000 they owe to their mortgage company before the end of the year.

"I know almost $17,000 dollars is a lot to ask, we really know that and it would be a huge blessing," Jennifer Reed said.

A blessing that would help the Reed family keep their home, something they have struggled to do ever since Jennifer's husband, James Reed, was medically discharged from the Army.

"He has done everything in his power to provide for his family, to make things right and he's used all of his resources that he's known possible," Jennifer said. "We had enough money to pay for our house and our bills, but with everything that happened medically we just got behind."

So far behind, in fact, that the Reed family will lose their home in the next few weeks if they don't come up with that money, which is why neighbors who didn't even know the family have stepped in to help.

"We are praying for a Christmas miracle to happen in our community," neighbor Daniela Garcia said.

Neighbors have started raising money for the veteran and his family to keep them home for the holidays.

"I thought that if 160 families could just donate $100, we would get the money that he needed to help a family not get put out at Christmas time," neighbor Tianza Allen said.

"They opened up a Gofundme account so that people can start donating money to it and try to help and it's been a huge blessing," James added.

