Temple schools will be released one hour early on Friday

All Temple schools are being released an hour early Friday to ensure safe travels to the Temple Wildcat football game at Prairie View A&M University.

Temple ISD announced Tuesday that the release times were:

Pre-K: 2 p.m.

Elementary schools: 2:15 p.m.

Middle schools: 2:45 p.m.

High schools: 3:10 p.m.

The Temple Wildcats play Manvel High School in the Class 5A, Division 1, State Quarterfinals at Prairie View A&M University's Panther Stadium in Prairie View, TX.

