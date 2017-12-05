Temple schools will be released one hour early on Friday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple schools will be released one hour early on Friday

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

All Temple schools are being released an hour early Friday to ensure safe travels to the Temple Wildcat football game at Prairie View A&M University. 

Temple ISD announced Tuesday that the release times were: 

  • Pre-K: 2 p.m. 
  • Elementary schools: 2:15 p.m.
  • Middle schools: 2:45 p.m. 
  • High schools: 3:10 p.m.

The Temple Wildcats play Manvel High School in the Class 5A, Division 1, State Quarterfinals at Prairie View A&M University's Panther Stadium in Prairie View, TX. 

