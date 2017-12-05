Aggies women's hoops prepares for TCU - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggies women's hoops prepares for TCU

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

No. 21 Texas A&M hosts TCU in a Wednesday morning women's basketball game, as thousands of local schoolchildren visit Reed Arena for the annual Elementary School Game. The game doubles as the Maggie Dixon Classic, celebrating the late Army West Point coach.
 
The game is broadcast on SEC Network, with Brenda VanLengen and former WNBA Coach of the Year Carol Ross on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz bring listeners the call on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM in Bryan-College Station and online at 12thMan.com.
 
The Aggies are hosting their Elementary School Game for the fifth straight year, with all four previous versions having over 7,000 fans in attendance. Over 3,500 schoolchildren from 27 schools across the Brazos Valley will be in attendance at Wednesday's game.
 
The former Southwest Conference foes have played to within 11 points in each of the last three seasons, however the Aggies have come out victorious each time, and a total of six straight times in the series. Texas A&M holds a 35-4 lead in the all-time series.
 
Both Khaalia Hillsman and Anriel Howard enter this game with 18 double-doubles in their career, and have a chance on Wednesday to tie Danielle Gant and Kelsey Bone for the Texas A&M career record at 19. Hillsman is averaging 11.8 points and 9.0 rebounds on the season, and Howard has 12.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game on the season.
 
The Horned Frogs have five players averaging double figures on the season, led by Jordan Moore with 16.1. TCU has won three straight games, including victories over Arizona and Alabama in that stretch.
 
After this game, the Aggies host Central Arkansas on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. in the Howdy World game, broadcast on SEC Network +.

