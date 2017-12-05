Man arrested and charged with eight counts of burglary

A man is in jail after police said he burglarized eight cars.

Bryan police received a call on Monday night at 11 p.m. about a burglary in progress on the 3600 block of Shirely Drive. Officers were unable to find the suspect.

At 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers saw a vehicle on the 2700 block of Tabor that resembled the suspect's car.

The suspect, Andre Densey, was found hiding nearby. Evidence was found on Densey connecting him to one of the burglaries reported. More evidence was found in his car, as well as a handgun.

The property was returned to eight victims but some property is unclaimed still. Police say if your car has been burglarized recently, contact police.

Densey was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and eight counts of burglary of motor vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.