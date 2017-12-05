UMHB soccer nets All-American

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s soccer senior Sarah Rempe has been named to the CoSIDA Division III Academic All-America First Team released Tuesday.

A senior from Lewisville, Texas (Hebron H.S.), Rempe holds a 4.0 as a cellular biology major and plans to become a surgeon. She is a four-time American Southwest Conference all-academic honoree and a two-time CoSIDA academic all-district selection. She also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team, USC All-West Region First Team and All-ASC First Team this season. Rempe was also named 2017 ASC Midfielder of the Year. As a captain, she led her team to a new program record for wins in a season (16), first appearance in a top 25 poll, first appearance in the ASC Championship match and first berth in the NCAA tournament.

Fellow ASC athletes Kirsten Parrish, Josey Meyer and Kenne Kessler of Hardin-Simmons all join Rempe on the Academic All-America First Team. Rempe is the first UMHB women’s soccer player to earn Academic All-America honors. She ends her career as the leader of the winningest senior class in program history and most decorated UMHB women’s soccer athlete.