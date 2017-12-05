UMHB soccer nets All-American - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB soccer nets All-American

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s soccer senior Sarah Rempe has been named to the CoSIDA Division III Academic All-America First Team released Tuesday.

A senior from Lewisville, Texas (Hebron H.S.), Rempe holds a 4.0 as a cellular biology major and plans to become a surgeon. She is a four-time American Southwest Conference all-academic honoree and a two-time CoSIDA academic all-district selection. She also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team, USC All-West Region First Team and All-ASC First Team this season. Rempe was also named 2017 ASC Midfielder of the Year. As a captain, she led her team to a new program record for wins in a season (16), first appearance in a top 25 poll, first appearance in the ASC Championship match and first berth in the NCAA tournament. 

Fellow ASC athletes Kirsten Parrish, Josey Meyer and Kenne Kessler of Hardin-Simmons all join Rempe on the Academic All-America First Team. Rempe is the first UMHB women’s soccer player to earn Academic All-America honors. She ends her career as the leader of the winningest senior class in program history and most decorated UMHB women’s soccer athlete.

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:21 AM EST2017-12-06 09:21:23 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.More >>
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.More >>

  • Texas A&M men's basketball loses undefeated streak to Arizona

    Texas A&M men's basketball loses undefeated streak to Arizona

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:34 PM EST2017-12-06 04:34:49 GMT

    Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night. Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday.

    More >>

    Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night. Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Longhorns hoops defeats VCU

    Longhorns hoops defeats VCU

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-06 03:49:46 GMT

    Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 17 Tuesday night and Texas beat VCU in Shaka Smart's return to the Richmond school, 71-67 Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.

    More >>

    Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 17 Tuesday night and Texas beat VCU in Shaka Smart's return to the Richmond school, 71-67 Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly