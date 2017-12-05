Blood drive to be held at Magnolia Market at the Silos

Carter BloodCare will be hosting a blood drive at the Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco.

The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The event is in an effort to collect blood for more than 200 medical centers in more than 50 counties of North, Central and East Texas.

Each blood donor will receive a pair of cozy Carter BloodCare socks.

