Police investigate convenience store aggravated robbery

Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint at a convenience store in College Station.

On Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., officers were called to a major accident at Franky's Exxon on 2801 Texas Ave. S., but arrived to discover an aggravated robbery.

The victim said he went to the gas station to complete a drug deal about 15 minutes before the crash when a man approached him in the parking lot and demanded his wallet at gunpoint. The suspect fled with the wallet in an unknown direction.

The victim quickly left the scene in fear for his safety and crashed into the store.

The victim was not injured in the crash.

Police said the suspect had a black semi-automatic pistol and was driving a white or gray small sedan.

