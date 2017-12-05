College Station police investigating apartment robbery

College Station police responded to a call at the Enclave Apartments in the 1800 block of Holleman Drive around 9 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery there.

The victim of the robbery told police he was walking through the courtyard area of the complex back to his apartment when three black males took his phone without his consent. The victim also told police the suspects tried to take his backpack, but held onto it while being punched by the suspects. The suspects then fled--direction unknown. The victim had minor injuries and refused on-scene treatment.

The suspects are described as three black males, approximately 5-foot-6 inches tall. Anyone with information should contact College Station Police at 979-764-3600.