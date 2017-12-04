Phone scammers impersonate police

Phone scammers have been targeting Central Texans claiming to be police officers and Waco Police are warning citizens not to fall prey.

One Waco resident, who goes by Connie, said thankfully she didn't fall for the scam after someone told her she had an arrest warrant under her name.

“First it did kind of scare me, but then I thought I don't owe anything, why should I have a warrant for my arrest,” Connie said.

According to Sgt. Patrick Swanton with Waco PD, this is a new trend in addition to the previous IRS scam calls. The scammers not only pretended to be the IRS but also a police officer demanding that some balance worth hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars be paid.

“A police department will not call you and try to get money over the phone, the IRS will not call you, it’s a scam and we tell our citizens all the time,” Swanton said.

Waco Police said just hang up the phone if it's someone you don't recognize on the other end. Police also said something else to remember is the IRS conducts business through certified mail and not phone calls.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.