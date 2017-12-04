Police: Woman stabs boyfriend after he tries to end relationship

A woman was taken into custody after police said she stabbed her boyfriend.

Bellmead police responded to a home on the 300 block of Penton Lane for an assault in progress around 7:17 p.m. on Dec. 3. On the scene, police found La Keythia Gates, 38, who was holding a knife in her hand. A man was found at the scene, bleeding from his head.

The victim told police that he had told Gates that he was planning to end their relationship and when he tried to leave, Gates wouldn't let him. Gates went back to the home and retrieved a knife. When the victim tried to go back into the home, Gates tried to stab him. The victim told police he hadn't realized he had been stabbed until police arrived.

Gates was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

