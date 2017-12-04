Tax reform discussed during State of the Nation luncheon - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tax reform discussed during State of the Nation luncheon

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Congressman Bill Flores spoke about issues the federal government is addressing in the State of the Nation luncheon on Monday.

Topics discussed included tax reform, defense and infrastructure spending. 

Dozens of business leaders and local elected officials attended the event. 

