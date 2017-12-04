Police warn of possible phone scam in Central Texas

The Waco Police Department is warning residents about a possible phone scam in the area.

A phone number with a 920 area code has been calling and telling those that answer they are wanted and request the person's name and credit card number.

Waco police are reminding everyone the police department will not call you from any outside area code.

"Don't give them your money this year as Santa says they are only getting a lump of coal and a bag of switches," Sgt. Swanton said.

