Waco restaurant honors fallen trooper with donation

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A Waco restaurant is honoring a fallen trooper with a donation in his name.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Bubba's 33 in Waco will be donating 10% of all food sales to the Department of Public Safety Officers Association in honor of fallen Trooper Damon Allen, who was killed on Thanksgiving. 

