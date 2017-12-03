Wanted man taken into custody after high speed chase

A wanted man led police on a chase Saturday, reaching high rates of speed.

Killeen police said that 28-year-old Deon Clay, who was considered armed and dangerous, was driving a white Dodge Challenger.

Copperas Cove police were in pursuit of the car which was traveling eastbound on Interstate Highway 14 towards Killeen Saturday around 4 p.m. Killeen assisted and located the car in the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Judson Street.

After leading officers on a chase throughout the city of Killeen, spike strips were deployed and the intersection of Fishpond Lane and Weiss Drive, damaging one of the car's front tires.

The car kept driving and was stopped when a police unit hit the vehicle from behind, causing it to stop. Clay tried to flee on foot but police apprehended him after a brief struggle.

Clay had outstanding warrants including aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Clay was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

