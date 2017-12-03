Wanted man taken into custody after high speed chase

CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.More >>
CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.More >>
President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery...More >>
President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery of anti-Trump messages.More >>
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.More >>
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.More >>
Did you buy a Texas Lottery ticket in Marlin?More >>
Did you buy a Texas Lottery ticket in Marlin?More >>