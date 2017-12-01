Baylor WBB readies for ranked Stanford - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor WBB readies for ranked Stanford

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 9/9 Baylor Lady Bears (6-1) welcome No. 16/14 Stanford (5-3) for its second Top 25 clash of the week on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. As a part of the the 12th annual Care Bear Drive, fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animal bears and participate in the ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at halftime. Bears will be hand-delivered by Baylor student-athletes and representatives from Whataburger to McLane Children’s Hospital Patients on Dec. 14.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and LaChina Robinson (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM or 99.1FM in Waco.

