No. 16 Baylor prepares to host No. 8 Wichita State

No. 16 Baylor is looking to avenge a loss to Xavier as they face No. 8 Baylor Wichita State Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center. This will be the Bear's second ranked opponent in just five days.

Baylor Head Coach, Scott Drew, says "I am excited for a big home game, you know Wichita State is good when they have 6 out of 9 that play minutes are seniors."

Baylor is down to seven scholarship players available for Saturday's matchup. The last time the Bears had just seven players was in 2010 vs. Missouri. One of the players who the Bears will be without is Terry Maston. Maston suffered a broken right hand during Tuesday's game against Xavier. Coach Drew says, "You have to hate when a player is out for an extended period of time but that gives other players the opportunity to step up, and the good thing is everybody has gotten experience thus far, this year."

Tip-off for Saturday's Top 20 Showdown is set for 1:00 PM. The Game will also be televised on ESPNU.