Accident on I-35 causes traffic backups near Belton

BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

An accident on I-35 near Belton is causing traffic backups on the northbound lanes on Friday morning.

TxDOT said the collision happened near Central Avenue and mile marker 294. 

At 7:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to I-14 and traffic from I-14 was backed up on the connection ramp to Loop 121. 

If you are driving through this area expect about a ten-minute delay. 

