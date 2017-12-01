Accident on I-35 causes traffic backups near Belton

An accident on I-35 near Belton is causing traffic backups on the northbound lanes on Friday morning.

TxDOT said the collision happened near Central Avenue and mile marker 294.

At 7:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to I-14 and traffic from I-14 was backed up on the connection ramp to Loop 121.

If you are driving through this area expect about a ten-minute delay.

