Santa in Salado: Christmas comes to the Village

For the first time ever, the Village of Salado held their annual Christmas parade...at night.

Thursday's parade kicked off Salado's Christmas Stroll, two weekends of live music, shops stay open late and a production of "the Christmas Carol."

Young and old alike lined the streets to watch dozens of floats, marching bands and, of course, a special visit from Santa Claus.

The Village of Salado officials said that if Thursday's night parade went well, they would continue to hold the Christmas parade at night.

