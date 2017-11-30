New ice cream shop serves frozen treat with a twist

An innovative new ice cream shop is preparing for their grand opening that’s happening Friday afternoon in Waco.

Sub Zero's ice cream is made from liquid nitrogen. There are about 50 locations around the country and the newest shop in Central Texas makes it the 12th in the state.

Organizers said there are a number of options to choose from including those with dietary restrictions like dairy or gluten free. However, the process to hand make the ice cream with liquid nitrogen is a very quick process.

According to the Operations Director for Sub Zero Elizabeth Christensen, she said the ice cream only takes a few minutes to make but it’s a very tricky process.

"It is much creamier and denser than regular ice cream because we are flash freezing it with liquid nitrogen. We're able to freeze the water molecules in the cream when they're very small, which give us the ability to have a better quality product,” Christensen said.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream Shop is located at 215 S. University Parks Drive in Waco.

The hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday from 12:00 noon until 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

