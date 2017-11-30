Bears Soccer coach wins coach of the year - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bears Soccer coach wins coach of the year

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Herosports.com named Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson their fan choice coach of the year Thursday.

Jobson turned the Bears into a national Cinderella, winning the Big 12 tournament and then upsetting defending national champions Southern California before beating Notre Dame for the program's first ever Elite 8 appearance.

The Bears went 15-5-3 overall before falling to Duke in their Elite 8 road game. Jobson won the award over Duke coach Robbie Church as well as Sean Driscoll (Princeton), Paul Ratcliffe (Stanford), and Shelley Smith (South Carolina).

Organizers say the nominees were picked from only division one women's soccer teams and the winner was decided solely on fan voting. Coach Jobson won with more than 60 percent of the votes.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

    •   
