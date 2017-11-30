Barrow Brewing Company to expand their venue

The Barrow Brewing Company said they will be expanding their venue.

The brewing company located at 108 Royal St. in Salado, will be expanding the venue to include the tennis courts and field next to Salado Creek. They will use the space for special events, but in the meantime, the tennis courts will remain intact.

The brewery spoke with the Salado Independent School District and arranged to allow students to continue practicing on the tennis courts through the end of the 2018 spring season.

There will be a sign posted in the coming weeks with a schedule for when the courts are open to the public. The brewery plans on using the space for additional seating during taproom hours.

Barrow Brewing said with the new expansion the first step will be to refurbish the lighting over the courts.

They also plan on installing a playscape for children to use between the courts and creek.

The additional space will allow the venue to hold outdoor concerts, movies for the public, and possibly festivals.

The Tennis courts are open to the public Monday-Wednesday all day, Thursday & Friday from 6 am – 3 pm, Saturday from 6 am – 11 am and Sunday 6 am – 12 pm.

