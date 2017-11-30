Stalled 18-wheeler causes backups on I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Stalled 18-wheeler causes backups on I-35

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A stalled 18-wheeler has caused at least four miles of traffic backups on I-35 in Waco Thursday morning.

TxDOT said the 18-wheeler is stalled in the right southbound lane near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and mile marker 335. 

By 8:50 a.m., the area was cleared. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly