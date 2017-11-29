Widow of killed tow truck driver wants answers

A Central Texas woman wants to know why there have been no arrests over her husband's death. Back on May 11, a car hit and killed tow-truck driver Scott Bowles while he was working along Highway 190 in Harker Heights.

It's been over six months since Bowles was killed, and his widow, Stephanie and their nine-year-old son, Sean, want answers as to why the driver has yet to be charged.

Bowles was told the day of her husband's accident the driver, Sybil Warrick, had blood drawn for a toxicology report.

Bowles calls the Harker Heights Department and the investigating officer weekly to get an update, but the answer is always the same, the DPS Crime Lab in Austin still has the tests.

"I want the charges filed on the person who killed Scott. It doesn't just hurt us as a family. It hurts our extended family, the towing industry, and everybody else. You're talking a first responder who was killed on the job," Stephanie Bowles said.

The DPS Crime Lab in Austin sent back the toxicology results Warrick late Tuesday.

The Harker Heights Police Department now has those results, including the blood alcohol and drug tests.

The investigating officer is expected to present the case with hopes of a felony charge to the prosecutor's office Thursday.

