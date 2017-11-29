Waco Wonderland Parade will take place thanks to help from local church

Waco Wonderland will begin on Friday, but just a few weeks ago, its parade was in jeopardy of getting canceled for a second straight year.

A local church they stepped up to make sure that wouldn't happen.

This year, the parade is being sponsored by the Family of Faith Worship Center. The church is partnering with the city to put on the parade with the help of more than 50 volunteers. Senior pastor Ruben Andrade said when he heard the parade could possibly be canceled again this year, he wanted to step up for the families in the community.

“It's an exciting and joyful time of the year for children and families and I just felt that if our church could step in with the manpower to facilitate and bring this parade. I just thought that it would be a great kick-off to the Waco Wonderland events," Andrade said.

Waco canceled the parade last year because of bad weather and this year the previous sponsor dropped out.

"The major requirements was to be able to have the insurance coverage for the parade. Then we had to fill out the application so that the city could review and process that to approve the actual sponsorship,” Andrade said.

The entire series of Waco Wonderland events will take place from Friday through Sunday.

The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. For a full list of events, click here.

